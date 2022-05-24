MARTIN, Stanley



Age 83 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Stanley was born in



Manchester, Kentucky, on



September 20, 1938, to Mack Martin and Lillie (Proffit)



Martin. He moved to Ohio in 1956, and shortly after he met the love of his life, Shirley Abner. The two got married in Liberty, Indiana, and were inseparable for 65 years. Stanley was a plumber and pipefitter for 62 years, working mostly for Progressive Plumbing. There was never a task that he couldn't complete or teach someone else, and he loved to help his children and others. Stanley was a family man who enjoyed working on old cars, trucks, and



tractors. He loved camping, gardening, farming, and family gatherings.



Stanley is survived by his wife, Shirley Martin; three children, Mary Nunn, Trish Turner, and Steven (Elise) Martin; 7 grandchildren, Shannon Nunn, Shaun Nunn, Emily (Rob) Hoebbel, Ethan Turner, Heidi (Pasha) Katehakis, Blake Martin, and



Carson Martin; 5 great-grandchildren, Trey, Alexis, Breana,



Lillie, and Conner; and numerous other relatives and friends. Stanley was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings, Ada Whitis, Roy Martin, and Willie Martin; and one



son-in-law, Roger Turner.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Millville



Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick



Funeral Home. Condolences can be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com