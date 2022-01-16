Hamburger icon
MARTIN, Roberta

MARTIN, Roberta

Age 97, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, January 21, 2022, at Power House of Faith Church, 500 Edison St., Dayton, Ohio 45402, with

Pastor Ruthie Sanford officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

