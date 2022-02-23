MARTIN, Renay LaVett



Renay LaVett Martin was born to the late Sharon Ann Martin and Aaron "Co-Coa" Ernest in Dayton, OH, on April 2, 1968. She departed this life on February 17, 2022, (her mother's birthday) at Miami Valley Hospital. She preceded in death by her first son Timothy. Renay would say her greatest achievement was the bond she had with her surviving children, Tramaine, Tawana, and Trevor Martin, as well as her godson Marcus Wilbanks and daughter-in-law Marsha Francis. She graduated from Kettering College of Medical Arts as a certified MRI and X-Ray technician in 2006. Renay was always the life of the party with a smile that brightened every room. The favorite aunt, cousin, and mother of the neighborhood. She loved hard and fought harder beside her loved ones. She was a soldier, who opened her home to others with compassion. She touched so many lives with her dynamic personality. Renay laughed loud or cried hard with us. Her voice will forever ring. In her words, "As crazy as it is, I love my life. I feel like I was made for it." She will continue to be loved and highly remembered by her children's father, Tyreese McGraw; companion, Marlon Scott; brother, Darnell Martin; nieces, Damariee and Danielle; nephew, Darnell Jr; grandchildren, Trevor Jr, Ta'Nyiah, Eurae, Cali, Kyrie, Kyren, A'nyiah, and King; along with several friends and family members. Last



remarks for us all. "Stand in the power of God. Do not fear. Trust in God. He will keep his promises." A memorial service will be on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike. The family will



receive friends from 12pm until time of service 1pm.

