MARTIN, John

MARTIN, Jr., John R. "Jack"



81 left this world peacefully on July 6, 2022, in New Orleans, LA. He was surrounded by family. To honor his memory, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am at the Holy Angels Catholic Church in Dayton, OH, on Friday, July 22. Family will be available at church to greet guests starting at 9:30am.



Jack is survived by his daughter Jackie Cazayoux (James) of Houma, LA, John (Emily) of St. Louis, MO, Jobe (Tania) of Dayton, OH, and Jeffrey (Jany) of Dayton, OH; his grandchildren, who referred to him as "Papa Jack": Ethan, Benjamin, Christian, and Claire Cazayoux, Caroline and Charlie Martin, Elliot and Henry Martin, and Ravi Martin; siblings Tom (Adele) Martin of Newport Beach, CA, and Mary (Pat) Barron of Chicago, IL; and many nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Joyce Anne Martin, his parents John and Elizabeth Martin, and his beloved sister, Anne Martin.



Jack was a devoted Catholic who grew up in Dayton. He was a proud graduate of Corpus Christi School ('55), Campion Jesuit High School in Prairie du Chien, WI, ('59) and the University of Dayton ('63 and '65) where he met Joyce. For most of his career, Jack worked as a self-employed commercial remodel and flooring contractor. He was an active volunteer throughout his life especially at Holy Angels and the St. Joseph Orphanage Society. In 2008, Jack and Joyce retired to Destin to enjoy the Florida sunshine.



Jack was a resilient figure who placed family first. He enjoyed attending his children's athletic games where he voiced his support with enthusiasm. Some words that would best describe Jack are hard worker, selfless giver, humble socializer. After retirement he worked at Lowe's to "keep busy". Jack pursued the finer things in life such as time spent with friends and family. Many could attest to this if they accompanied Jack and Joyce to the house in Muskegon, boating on Lake Michigan, annual Christmas parties in Oakwood, or the beach club in Florida. Jack enjoyed visits from his children and grandchildren, attending UD Flyer basketball games, reading the news, sitting on the beach, peanut M&M's, whipping up his famous chip dip, and baking homemade chocolate chip cookies for all who visited.



The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating to the Learning Tree Farm, Dayton, OH, in Jack Martin's name.

