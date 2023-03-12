Martin, David Ronald



David Ronald "Marty" Martin, age 82, of Riverside, Ohio, died peacefully on February 21, 2023. Marty was born March 11, 1940, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, to the late Warrick Nolen Martin and Frances Elizabeth Stalcup Martin. He retired from the United States Air Force in 1985 as a Senior Master Sargent. He was an avid bowler for many years and after retirement, he was a proud member of the VFW Post 6861 and 8312 in which he served as a National Color Guard Leader. Survivors include his son David Martin of Dayton, OH; daughter Cheryl Kinnison Page (Michael Page) of Springboro, OH; daughter Joanna Killingsworth (Jamie Killingsworth); and 3 grandchildren Andrew Kinnison, Julia Killingsworth, and Nathan Martin. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 10 o'clock a.m. at the Dayton National Cemetery at 4400 W Third St, Dayton, OH with a Military Funeral Honors rendering its final salute.

