MARTIN, Charles

MARTIN, Jr.,



Charles Robert



Age 52, of Dayton, OH, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Sonja Martin; father, Charles Martin Sr.;



mother, Beatrice Daniels; mother-in-law, Joyce Walker; son, Charles Martin III; daughter, Charle' Martin; stepson, Derrick Humphrey; sister, Carla Renee' (Derris) Mitchell; grandchildren, Ja'Shawn Young Jr., Eisa Humphrey; five sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held 12 noon, Friday, November 12, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Calling hours 10 am-12 pm. Family will



receive friends 11 am-12 pm.

