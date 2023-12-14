Martin, Anna Kathleen



MARTIN, Anna Kathleen, age 88, of New Carlisle, passed away Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Danbury Senior Living in Tipp City. Anna was retired from Delco Moraine a Division of General Motors with over 37 years of service. A member of Huber Heights Church of God and Dayton Victory Chapter #542 Eastern Star. She is preceded in death by her husband, Chalmer D. Martin; daughter, Sherrie L. Morton; son in law, Rick Horner ; sister, Betty Russell; brothers, Clinton & Leslie Triplett. Surviving is her daughter, Susan E. Horner & fiance, Gregg Pratt of Huntington, IN; son, Michael D. Martin of Huber Heights; Sisters, Phyllis Conley, Dorothy North, Jean Triplett, Marlene Hord (Ennis), and Debbie Skaggs (Roger); brother, Wetzel Triplett (Carol); many nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral Service 1 PM Monday, December 18, 2023 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12 Noon until service time. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Children's Hospital in Anna's memory.



