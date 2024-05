Martel (Bryson), Elizabeth "Betty"



A celebration of life for Elizabeth "Betty" Martel will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 2pm, Crescent Crossing building, Bethany Lutheran Village, 6451 Far Hills Blvd., Centerville. In memory of Betty's love of wildflowers, we invite you to wear bright colors or flowered clothing.



