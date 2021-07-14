MARSTELLA,



Denzil Ray "Denny"



60 of Springfield, passed away on July 12th, 2021, from complications following a stroke. He was born on December 31st, 1960, in Winchester, KY. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bobby Sherman Marstella and Carolyn (Bateman) Clay, and his sister, Caroline Anne Clay. Denny is lovingly remembered by his children, Justin Ray Marstella (Hilary), Nicholas Kerry Marstella (Jennifer), Ethan Allen Marstella (Kaitlyn), and Taylor Jane Sotnek (Elliott), his brothers, James Marstella and Frank Clay (Elizabeth), his sisters, Laura McGinnis (Jerry) and Bobbie Jo Marstella, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and his most precious of all, his beautiful grandchildren. Denny loved his Lord and the family takes comfort in his faith. Throughout his life, Denny was known to help those in need. So many people were cared for through his time and donations. He loved to see kids succeed and overcome in their lives. Denny loved family dinners, attending the various concerts and activities of his children and grandchildren, spending time with his friends and fishing, because life needed to be enjoyed. This is the wonderful legacy he has given to his family and friends. Memorial services to honor Denny will be Friday, July 16, 2021, at 6:00PM at the High St Church of the Nazarene. A gathering of family and friends will take place following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are requested to the Springfield City Youth Mission 1500 Broadway St. Springfield, Ohio 45504. RICHARDS, RAFF& DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



