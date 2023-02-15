MARSHALL, Richard C.



Age 88 of Vandalia, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, at his residence. Dick was born March 21, 1934, in Tokyo, Japan, son of the late George H. and Josephine Marshall. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and was a retired Captain with the Dayton Police Department where he served for 26 years. Preceded in death by his wife, Joan W. Marshall in 2018 and daughter-in-law, Tina Marshall in 2001, Dick is survived by one son, Greg Marshall of Vandalia; one daughter, Barb and husband Dave Okonski of WI; grandchildren, Sean, Kyle, Tim, Morgan, and Alex and fiancé, Autumn; great-grandchildren Dylan, Ryan and Kayleigh and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr. Vandalia on Thursday evening from 5 to 7pm. Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 17 at Polk Grove Cemetery, 9190 Frederick Pike, Dayton, OH 45414 with Rev. Michael Malcosky officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Vandalia-Butler Food Pantry in Dick's memory. To share an online condolence with the family please visit



www.mortonwhetstonefh.com