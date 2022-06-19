MARSHALL, Regina

MARSHALL (Sutton),



Regina Joy "Jeanie"



Age 81 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on June 13, 2022. She was born November 3, 1940, in Proctorville, Ohio, to the late John and Jennie



Sutton. She was also preceded in death by four brothers,



Vernon, Lyndal, William



"Lester", and Gary "Tuff"; three sisters, Ruth, Isabel, and Lois, husband Wesley and their son Kevin. Regina is survived by her son James (J.R.) and her grandson Kevin II. Well loved by many, Regina was very family oriented and loved to play the piano. She was a long time member of the Kettering Banjo Society and the Beavercreek Strummers. The family would like to thank everyone who has helped along the way and are forever grateful for your love. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 11:00AM to 1:00PM at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel. Services will be immediately following visitation. Interment will be at Mount Zion Park Cemetery. Condolences can be



expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

