Marshall, Joseph L. "Joey"



Joseph Louis Marshall, was born on April 11, 1987 to William (Bill) Marshall and Amy Tharp in Dayton OH. Joe passed away unexpectedly at Miami Valley Hospital on December 8, 2023 at the age of 36. Joe was special from the time he was born, always mischievous and had the biggest heart. Joe always knew what strings to pull, good or bad, with his Dad Bill and always was a protector of his Mom Amy and little Brother Cody. While choices led Joe away from the family for many years, our love and family union was never lost.



Joe is survived by his father, Bill (Carrie) Marshall; mother, Amy Tharp (Terry Weaver); brother, Cody Marshall (Taylor); niece and nephews: Lilly, Max and Ben; grandparents: Faith Kochel and Gary (Robin) Smith; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and extended family members.



A celebration of his life will be held 1 PM  4 PM Saturday, January 6, 2024 at the Donnelsville Baseball Field House, 151 N. Hampton Rd. Donnelsville, OH, with gathering and fellowship for friends and family. A time of sharing and reflection will begin at 3 PM Saturday. All are welcome.



In lieu of flowers, Joe's family encourages donations be made to FOA Families of Addicts, 6025 Miller Lane, Dayton 45414.



Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. McColaugh Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com