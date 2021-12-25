Hamburger icon
MARSHALL, Eugenia

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MARSHALL, Eugenia Monee' "Jeannie"


Sunrise January 4,1964

Sunset December 14, 2021


Age 57, Eugenia Peacefully transitioned to Glory on December 14, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. She was

Preceded by her Maternal Grandmother Nellie B. Curry, paternal Grandmother, Emma

Marshall and Father Arlington E. Marshall. She leaves to Mourn her Mother Kathryn B.

Garber (Robert) Devoted Sister Angela K. Marshall, Cousin Robin Hye (Robert), devoted Niece Bianca L. Carelock, Best Friends, Sheri Taylor Solomon and Johnny (Cletus) Daniels. A host of family and friends who Loved her, The Garbers, Watts, Turleys and Carelocks. Eugenia was a Navy Veteran and served her Country Proudly. She was a past DPS school bus driver, and most recently worked for McDonalds Corp. at the Alex belle store. Eugenia selflessly Donated her body to Wright State School of Medicine.

