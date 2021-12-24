MARSHALL, Eugenia Monee'



Sunrise January 4, 1964



Sunset December 14, 2021





Preceded to Heaven by Grandmother, Nellie Curry, andFather, Arlington Marshall.Survived by Mother, Kathryn Bronson Garber (Robert),Sister, Angela K. Marshall, Goddaughter, Bianca Carelock,Special Cousin; Robin Hye(Robert), Best Friend, Sherri Taylor Soloman (Ellis), Brother,Sister and Niece by marriage, Scott Garber (Kim), Shawnna Mayhew, Elizabeth Spurlock. Other cousins and many friends.Eugenia graduated in 1982 from Meadowdale High School. She proudly served in the United States Navy 1984-1987. Shefurther served others by giving the gift of sight through Life Connection and donating her body to Wright State University.There will be no services at this time. Her family and friends will share memories at a celebration of life in May of 2022.