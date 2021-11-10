MARSHALL, Deidra E.



Deidra E. Marshall was born November 15, 1957, to the late Edward Riley and Dorothy



Riley Winborn. She passed away on November 1, 2021, at the age of 63. Deidra is



survived by her husband of 23 years Robert Marshall, Sr.; son Robert Marshall, Jr; daughter Brandi Marshall; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Bethel AME Church, 1507 Yankee Rd. Middletown, OH. The family will receive friends from 11 am until time of service 12 pm. Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Middletown, OH.

