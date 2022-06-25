MARSHALL, Charles Lance

MARSHALL, IV, Charles Lance



Age 41, passed away on June 17th, 2022, at his home. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on December 8, 1980, the son of Peggy Solander Marshall and Charles Lance Marshall III.



The hospitality industry was his passion. He held various restaurant manager roles in Dayton, Ohio, and Phoenix, Arizona. His second passion was sports, especially baseball. He rarely missed opening day at the Reds stadium. Known by most as Lancer, he was widely loved by his many friends.



He is survived by his father and mother; sister, Kathryn; grandmother, Marg Solander; and aunt and uncle Becky and George C. Solander.



He was preceded in death by both his grandfathers; Charles Lance Marshall Jr., and George W. Solander; and by his grandmother, Lucille S. Marshall.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church from 10:00-11:00am followed by a memorial mass at 11:00am.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA or the American Heart Association. A memorial page has been set up in his honor with ASPCA.

