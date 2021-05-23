MARSHALL, Carl

springfield-news-sun logo
MARSHALL, Jr., Carl L. "Butch"

Carl L. Marshall, Jr "Butch", age 59, of Harrison Twp., passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 16, 2021, after a lengthy battle with health

issues. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl L. and Frances M. Marshall, Sr.; sisters Carleen Botticelli, Nancy

Mooney; daughter Tawney

Samons; and his significant

other Consuela "Connie" Mardis. Carl is survived by his

brother Charles (Jan) Marshall; sister Peg Mullins; son Jarrod Samons; niece Sarah Mooney; nephews Christopher Marshall, Jason and Todd Franklin; and many friends. Carl will be laid to rest at Willow View Cemetery with his father and daughter at a later date. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for Carl's family.

