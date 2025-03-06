Marsh, Michael Jesse "Mick"



Michael (Mick) Jesse Marsh, 80, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2025, to be with the Lord.



Mike was born on March 10, 1944, to the late Gladys (Morgan) and Jacob Marsh. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jacob and Edgar Marsh. Mike is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Cheryl (Denny); his sons, Todd (Barb) and Brian (Wendi); his cherished grandchildren, Grant, Lauren (Jason) Boone, and Kylie (Reed) Ketring; and his great-granddaughters, Emilia and Layna.



Mike proudly served in the U.S. Navy from '63-'67. VP44 USNAS, Patuxent River, MD. Mike retired from Lexus of Dayton.



Mike will be remembered for his funny, kind, and gentle nature and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.



Military graveside services will be held on March 13 at 10:00 am at the Dayton VA cemetery, 4400 W Third St, Dayton, Ohio.



