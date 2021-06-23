MARSH, Dortha H.



Age 95, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 20, 2021. She was born on April 2, 1926, in Bowling Green, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl and Opal (Zeigler) Norris. Dortha is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clifford Marsh on April 15, 1979. She is survived by her loving children, Thomas Marsh, David (Irene) Marsh and Rebecca (Mitch) Duncan; grandchildren, Alex Marsh, Anne (Rob) Fantauzzo, Brad (Kirstyn) Duncan, Jessica Esser, Jared Duncan and Hannah Duncan; and great-grandchildren, Owen, Sullivan, Evie, Wyatt, Moira, Liam and Landon. Dortha graduated from Methodist White Cross Nursing School in 1947 and later attended Wright State University, graduating with her Master's in Counseling in 1979. Dortha was an avid reader who loved learning and writing, enjoyed genealogy and was a nature enthusiast. She enjoyed nothing more than being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Above all else, Dortha was a devoted Christian who loved her Lord and adored her family. Due to COVID-19 and for the safety of her family, an outdoor graveside service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11a.m. at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



