MARSEE, Fred A.



88, of Springfield, OH, passed away peacefully at Springfield Masonic Home on January 5, 2022. Born June 2, 1933, in



Claiborne County, TN, to



Franklin and Birdie (Hensley) Marsee. He married Beverly (Myers) Marsee on June 12, 1955.



He graduated from Rockford High School, received a BS in



finance from Ohio University and a graduate degree from the both The Rutgers and University of Wisconsin Schools of Banking. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Fred was a banker and entrepreneur. He served as CFO for many companies and was a financial consultant to corporations around the world. He was a loving husband and



father, always focused on providing for his family. He loved people and serving his community.



Fred is survived by his wife, Beverly of Springfield; daughter, Debbie Marsee Asbill of Columbia, SC; son, Stephen Marsee (Teresa) of Dayton, OH; daughter, Pamela Young (Joseph) of Marysville, OH; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Rex Marsee (Kay) of Loudon, TN; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, 5 brothers and 2 sisters.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhard, Van Wert, OH. A celebration of life will be held April 2, 2022, in Ohio. Details to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to OhioMasonicHomeFoundation.org.

