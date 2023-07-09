Marsee, Douglas Wayne



Doug Marsee showed us what a life well-lived looked like - lots of strawberry shortcake, magic tricks, clever jokes, Kroger's baked goods, time behind a camera, wise conversations, love for others, unmatched humility, and steadfast faith.



In Doug's 73 years, he changed us-he was more than a brother, uncle, friend, mentor, scout leader or father figure-he was a reminder of who God is, in all His goodness. Doug showed us Jesus in the way he brought people together, trusted God in big ways, supported and championed those in need, was calm through life's storms, and let his actions show his heart.



Join us for a graveside service and military tribute to celebrate the legacy of Douglas Wayne Marsee (lovingly known as Mr. Doug and Uncle Dougie) and share stories of his lasting impact.



Monday, July 17th at 9:45 am, Dayton National Cemetery (4400 West Third Street, Dayton, Ohio 45417)



