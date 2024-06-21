Maroney, Gloria S.



Gloria S. Maroney, 92, of Miamisburg was born to Eternal Life on Monday, June 17, 2024. She was married to Clair F. Maroney who preceded her in death on October 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Verner and Millicent (Lickenbaugh) Swartling and was sister to the late Nilda Elizondo. She was also preceded in death by her cousin Ronald Armento and brother-in-law, Patrick Maroney. She is survived by a special niece, Christine Segress (Stan), great-nephew Austin (Teresa), great-niece Megan (Tom), and great-great nieces and nephews Everleigh, Sammie, Luka, and Amren. She leaves special cousins Judith DelRe and family, and Arthur Davis and family, and sister-in-law Dianne Maroney. She leaves many family and friends including friends extraordinaire; John and Debbie Hussman, Beverly VanZant, and Robert Mittlestead, who became family. Gloria retired from NCR. She enjoyed the hobbies of collecting stuffed animals (The Friends), antiquing, and traveling with her beloved husband. Visitation will occur at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home in Miamisburg Sunday afternoon, June 23, 2024 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will occur at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 24 at Our Lady of Good Hope Church with Father David Howard officiating. Burial will occur at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 27 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA with Deacon Terry Martin officiating. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.



