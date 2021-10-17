springfield-news-sun logo
MARONEY, Barry Kevin

Age 85, died Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice.

Barry was a Dayton native, graduated from Roosevelt High School and the University of Cincinnati. He was an athlete,

attorney, teacher, coach and friend to many as well as

husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.

He was preceded in death by parents, Julia Matonis, Matthew Maroney; brother, Michael Maroney, and grandson, Kyle Winfrey.

Barry will be missed by his wife, LaVonne (Charbonneaux) and their children, Kalen Maroney, Kevin Maroney, Kelly Lopez (Manny), Kerry Maroney (Rachelle), Keith Maroney; grandchildren, Kendra Winfrey, Megha Maroney, Benjamin Maroney Mates; sister, Maureen Horseman and many special friends.

His family was his pride and joy.

