MARN, Phil



In loving memory of



Phillip James Marn



3/15/1939 - 3/23/2021





Phil Marn, age 82, passed away peacefully in his home onTuesday, March 23, 2021.Phil "Jim" Marn, is survived by his beloved wife and best friend Audrey M. Marn, and their three children, Denise M. Marn (MacLaren), Phillip J. Marn married to Anne Marie, Michelle A. Marn (Pender)married to Kevin Pender. Phil leaves behind seven grandchildren, Danielle Havlicek, Krista Dunham, Michael, Nicholas, and Molly Marn, and Ashley and Emily Pender. He leavesbehind two great-grandchildren Ava and Jackson Dunham.Preceded in death by his parents Phillip and Phyllis Marn, sisters Phyllis (Honey) Marn, Linda Marn, and his brotherRobert Marn.Phil was born in Cleveland, OH, and was the first-born male into a family of 8 children. He was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard and proud member of the Knights of Columbus. He earned a bachelor's degree in Physics at John Carroll University as well as a master's degree in business at The University of Dayton. He has been a dedicated, long-time member of St. Henry's Catholic Church in Miami Township, OH. Phil was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and a proud Slovenian carrying on many of the Slovenian traditions throughout his life. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.A Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, April 6th, 2021, at St. Henry's Catholic Church, 6696 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449. Mass to begin at 11:00 am.Per Phil and Audrey's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in his memory are appreciated. Due to COVID-19restrictions, masks and social distancing are required atthe church. Arrangements entrusted to The WestbrockFuneral Home.To his family and friends, we express our deepest condolences.



Phil, pocivaj v miru!