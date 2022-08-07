MARLOW, Peggy Marie



Age 81, of Trotwood, peacefully went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, August 4, 2022. She was preceded in death by: her beloved husband, Paul Evan Marlow, and her parents, Marshall Otis and Marie Jarvis. She is lovingly remembered by: her children, Deborah Marlow-Feeney and Mark Marlow (Melissa), her brothers, Larry Jarvis (Janice) and Don Jarvis (Raejean), and her grandchildren, Jace Marlow, Jordan Feeney (Lea), Jas Marlow, and Ceyrah Feeney (Zach), and her great-grandchildren, Lori and Jason, as well as many special nieces and nephews. Peggy had many passions in life. She loved her family and friends and cherished the time spent with all of them. Peggy especially loved the holidays and spent countless hours in the kitchen, cooking for her loved ones, only occasionally burning the rolls. She was a friend to all and never knew a stranger. Peggy was an admired cosmetologist who had an eye for flare and glamour. She was an avid bowler who championed many leagues in her day. Peggy adored flowers and spent days in her garden bird watching. She never met a craft she didn't like, from painting and sewing to ceramics and porcelain-doll making. Peggy will be forever missed and the memories of her will live on. Visitation will be held from 12-1pm Friday, August 12, 2022, with funeral to follow at 1pm at Rogers Funeral Home, located at 324 W. Main St., New Lebanon, Ohio 45345. Interment will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens.



