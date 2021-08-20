springfield-news-sun logo
MARLOW, Herbert L.

Age 60 of Peoria, AZ, passed away on August 6th, 2021. Herb worked as a probation

officer at the Maricopa County Adult Probation Department for the Superior Court Arizona State Judiciary. Herbert

graduated from Stebbins High School in 1979. He sang with The Marlow Brothers and went on to sing with the Dayton

Ambassadors before moving to Arizona. He served the Lord and attended Desert Cove

Assembly in El Mirage, Arizona. He enjoyed going to church, hunting and fishing. Herb was preceded in death by his

father, Robert Marlow Jr., and brothers, Dannie Ray and Gary Lee Marlow. He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years,

Samantha Marlow; mother, Ollie Marlow; brothers, Harold (Sharon) Marlow, Robert (Amy) Marlow; sister Christine

(Johnny) Cook; son, James (Destiney) Marlow; step-daughter, Brooke (Steve) Hirschfeld; as well as many nieces, nephews and numerous loving family and friends. A visitation will be held from 4:00pm-6:00pm on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton.

Family will receive guests once again from 9:00am-10:00am at Newcomer North Chapel, where a funeral service will begin at 10:00am. A burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park

Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

