MARKS, Helen F.



Helen F. Marks, age 89 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022. Helen was born in Oxford, Ohio, on March 25, 1933, to Virgil Baker and Delora (Melton) Baker. She retired from Super X and Kmart. Helen loved bowling, taking pictures, gardening, and playing with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed going out to dinner and spending time with her family. Helen had an immense passion for singing to the elderly at nursing homes and was a long-time member of the Faith Pentecostal Church in Hamilton.



Helen is survived by her children, Richard (Vickie) Baker, Ronald (Karen) Baker, Janet (Richard) Franz, Craig (Doreen) Ireland and Patrick (Pamela) Ireland; fourteen grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Hammel, Barbara Ireland and Margaret Ireland; daughter-in-law, Vicky Baker-Long; a group of faithful friends that assisted in her care; and numerous other relatives and friends.



Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Richard Marks; and her son Gary Baker.



Funeral service will be held at Faith Pentecostal of Hamilton, 1670 Eden Park Drive, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 10:00 AM with Rev. Rick Witt officiating. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Faith Pentecostal of Hamilton. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati.

