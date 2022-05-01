MARKO, Michael Dean



Age 67 of Troy, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at



Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on May 27, 1954, the son of Ortho Stanley and Iona May (Applegate) Marko. The family would like to celebrate Micky. He is healthy and safe at HOME. Micky has a heart of a 5 year old child of true love. He had 67 years of experience in a human body. He enjoyed old TV shows like Adam 12 and Gunsmoke, and also enjoyed horse racing. His favorite restaurant was Frisch's Bigboy and his dad took him regularly and on every birthday. He is



whistling, dancing and hugging everyone in Heaven. He will be missed by everyone who spent time with him. We will see him again, soon. He always wanted to help you, but honestly, he only wanted to help "his way". He grew to love painting, with the loving guidance of Jack Welbaum of West Milton. Even after his death, Micky was able to help even more friends by donating to Community Tissue Services in Dayton.



He is survived by his brother Greg (Charlene) Marko of Tipp City; brother-in-law Bill Alles of Beavercreek; nephew Justin Marko of Tipp City; cousins Doug Applegate of San Diego, Pam (Robert) Lawner of Dayton, Ron (Cheryl) Applegate of Bellbrook, Florence Applegate of Tipp City, Tanya (William) Dean of Tipp City, Nola Blackburn of Trotwood, Kimberly (Ray) Angles of Urbana, Patrick Denier Jr. of Cincinnati and Stephanie (Jerry) Keller of Cincinnati; extended family Charles (Norma) Berk, Brenda (Dan) Wirrig of Tipp City, Jeremy (Kristina) Collins of Tipp City, Christina (John) McClement of South Carolina and Nick (Baylee) Collins of Pennsylvania. The family would also like to recognize the many caregivers for Micky over the years including RT Industries' Ashely, Natalie, Wendy, Chelsea, Nita, Ryann, Lori, Trisha, Allie, Brittany,



Brandy, Christina, Amanda and Stephanie; CRSI associates



Gina Hicks, Crystal Wright-O'Dell, Khaylae Michael, Cathy Carr, Heather Prater and Betty Deleon; and Riverside associates



Tracy Macfall.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Cynthia Alles of Beavercreek.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to CRSI, 1150 Scioto St. #100, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

