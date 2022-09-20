MARK, Dolores

MARK (Schmid),



Dolores M. "Dee"



Age 94, formerly of Mad River Twp. passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Dee was born June 30, 1928, to the late Joseph and Dolores (Hery) Schmid. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James "Jim" Mark, sister, Sr. Rosemary Schmid, and sister-in-law, Mary (Craig) Schmid. She had a long time career as a teacher's assistant for Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities working with children with special needs.



She was a life long member of St. Helen Catholic Church and a graduate of Julienne High School. During those years, she and Jim and their close friends joined together to form the "Weave-A-Weave" Club, where they made many wonderful memories with their families and still meet together to this day. Dee was an avid reader and gardener, and took great pride in her beautiful flowers. She enjoyed her summers at Eastview Swim Club with family and friends. Dee and Jim enjoyed traveling the US and Europe. Dee brought great joy to her family, sharing holidays, summers and family time. In her never-ending giving spirit, she donated her remains to the Wright State School of Medicine. She is survived by her five children: Joe (Peggy) Mark of Springboro, Tim (Joan) Mark of Miamisburg, Sue (Joe) Meintel of Springboro, Patty (John) Schaeffer of Kettering, Peggy (Bob) Wiggins of Kettering; grandchildren Jessi, Josh, Tim, Carrie, Katie, Sarah, Jacob, Maureen, Molly, Jude, Max, Sam, Shelley, Trish, Jason, along with 23 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 10:15am to 11:00am on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at St. Helen Catholic Church, 605 Granville Place, Dayton, OH, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00. A Celebration of Dee's life will continue after mass in the Smith Bldg. Dee will always be remembered by her strength and love. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital by going online to stjude.org/donate, and checking "Dedicate my Donation". The family would like to thank the staff at Kettering Hospital, Washington Township ICU, and Ohio Hospice for their compassion, kindness and care.

