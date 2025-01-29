MARINO (Rivers), Lisa Rae



MARINO, Lisa Rae (Rivers), age 63, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 27, 2025 at Willow Knoll Senior Living where she had resided for two weeks. She was a substitute teacher for many years for several area school districts. Among survivors are two children, Anthony Gayheart and Charlotte "Sunny" Venters. Visitation will be Thursday, January 30, 2025 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be Friday, January 31, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Todd Wallen officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, (Phone: 513-422-4545) for the college fund for her grandchildren. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St. Middletown, Ohio 45044. Her complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



