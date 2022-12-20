MARINELLI, Nicola "Nick"



Nicola "Nick" Marinelli, age 92, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Friday, December 16, 2022, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, with loving family by his side. He was born in Dayton, OH, on July 11, 1930, to the late Marie and Louis Marinelli. Nick retired from NCR in 1992 after 30 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Georgia (Hitzfield) Marinelli; his daughter Christine (Mike DiBlasi) Ouellette; his son, Greg (Kim Davy) Marinelli; 2 step-sons, Tom (Vicki Sciortino) Bowman and Chas (Tessa) Bowman; 9 grandchildren, Parker, Holly, Brittany and Trevor Bowman, Ryan and Chase Ouellette, and Jack, Pete, and Luke Marinelli. The Funeral Service is Private for the family. To Celebrate Nick's life, family and friends may gather 4 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Florentine Restaurant, 21 W. Market St., Germantown, OH. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

