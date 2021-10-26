MARGERUM, WANDA

MARGERUM (Whisman), Wanda F.



Age 88 of Middletown, Wanda passed away surrounded by her family on October 20, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born September 8, 1933. Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ollie Whisman; brother, Don Whisman; and son-in-law, Lee Shepherd. She is survived by her husband and the love of her life, Jerry; 6 children, Jon (Karen) Lambert of Anderson, IN; Shana Shepherd of Carlisle, OH; Debi (Jim) Gagné of Fayetteville, NC; Chuck Margerum of Punta Gorda, FL; Ann Rich of Middletown; and Dane (Debbie) Margerum of Liberty Township, OH; 16 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.



Wanda was a loving wife and mother who loved her home life above all else. She whipped up lunches that overflowed with leftovers and could host 35 on a dime. Dad is proof of her good cooking. Her legacy is that she taught our very large family what true love is. She will be missed forever.



A Celebration of Life will be held for family at a later date.

