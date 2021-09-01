MARCUM, Roshelle



61, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on



August 28, 2021. She was born on July 13, 1960, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Fred and Judy Philpot.



Roshelle is survived by her significant other, Stanley Neal; children, Terry Jones (Kaitlin), John Gregory, and Ciara Adams; sixteen grandkids; mother, Judy as well as many other relatives and friends.



A private family service will be held at a future date. Arrangements are being handled by Trinity Cremation Care, Carlisle, Ohio.

