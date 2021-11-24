springfield-news-sun logo
MARCUM, Herman W.

Age 82 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021. He was born on

August 7, 1939, in Manchester, KY, the son of the late Carlo and Oda (nee Walden) Marcum. Herman retired from Pease Company after many years of service. On October 24, 1959, he married the love of his life Anna Ramsey. He is survived by his loving wife of over 62 years Anna Marcum; three children Debra (James) Ledford, Dale (Anna) Marcum, and Heather (Adam) Amann; six grandchildren Amber (Jason) Gerrard, Savannah Marcum, Kayla Smith, Adale Marcum, Alivia Sparks, Logan Amann; six great-grandchildren Hayden, Trevor, Landen, Jayden, Jillian, and Gabe. He also leaves

behind many other family and close friends. He was also

preceded in death by two sisters Sally Bullis and Ruby Root. Visitation will be on Monday, November 29, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral at 2:00 PM with Pastor Steve Allen officiating. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

