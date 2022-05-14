MARCUM, Genevie



"Jenny"



Age 85 of Hamilton, passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Monday, May 9, 2022. Known to most as Jenny, she was born in Stanford, Kentucky, on September 7, 1936, to the late Lewis Coleman Gilpin, Sr. and Edna Frances (Wilson) Gilpin. She was a long time member of the Princeton Pike Church of God and



enjoyed being active in the quilting group, Sew and Sowers, at Redeemer Church of Christ. Jenny worked at Hamilton City Schools in the cafeteria for many years. Above all, Jenny loved spending time with her family and will be dearly missed.



Jenny is survived by her husband, Bob Marcum; her children, Allen Bradshaw, Jeff (Peggy) Bradshaw, Sheryl (Doug) Hurley, and Darryl (Candi) Marcum; her 13 grandkids, many great-grandkids, her sister, Paulene (Randall) Sharp; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and close friends. Jenny was preceded in death by her son, Scott Bradshaw; her siblings, Paul Gilpin, Lewis Gilpin, Jr., Sue Wall and Evalee Worthington. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, from 11:00 AM until the time of her Funeral service at 1:00 PM at Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton Glendale Road, Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to the church. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick



Funeral Home of Hamilton, OH.



www.browndawsonflick.com