MARCIKIC, Emilie

MARCIKIC (Doring), Emilie



Emilie (Doring) Marcikic, 83, of Middletown, died Friday, August 19, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Middletown to Otto and Avis (King) Doring. Emilie graduated from Wellesley College, and continued her studies at Xavier University in Cincinnati. She worked at Richardson Merrill Company in the medical research division. After retirement she devoted her talents to managing family investments and finances, was active in AAUW, and she much enjoyed gardening. Emilie is greatly missed by her husband, Sava Marcikic; nieces, Joanne Robinson and Sara Green; and nephew, Brian Green. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Barbara and Joan; and brother, Charles. Her wish was to "Keep my ashes with Sava....then scatter our ashes together at Woodside. Simple funeral. No visitation, no remembrances."


