MARBURY, SHANNON

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MARBURY, Shannon Anita

Shannon Anita Marbury, age 47 of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, of Metastatic Breast Cancer. Shannon was preceded in death by her father, Shelly B. Marbury. Shannon is survived by her children, Bryanna and Bryan Thomas, brother, Anthony Marbury and Mother, Anita Marbury. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Shannon graduated from Colonel White H.S. and Central State University. Shannon was employed as Marketing Sales Leader at OPTIMAS at the time of her passing.

In lieu of a public funeral a private family celebration was held for Shannon. Interment at Woodland Cemetery.

