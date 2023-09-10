Mantle, Sharon S.



Age 69, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023 surrounded by loved ones. Sharon was the second of three children born to Katie (Hypes) Mantle and Leo Mantle. She was a 1971 graduate of Trotwood-Madison High School and earned two degrees from Sinclair Community College. Prior to her time as a Patient Access Specialist at Miami Valley North, Sharon spent many years working as a Publishing Professional at Mazer Corporation and a Disaster Training Coordinator/Emergency Services Administrator at American Red Cross. She retired from Miami Valley North on December 9, 2022. Sharon will be remembered for her volunteer work, the beautiful quilts she made and gifted, her love of photography and animals, and meticulously preserving memories for loved ones through her photography. She was preceded in death by her mother, Katie (Hypes) Mantle; her lifelong friend Barbara "Lynn" Coats; and infant son Neil Richard. Sharon is survived by her children Tasha (Chris Baker) Diamond-Baker and Michael Diamond; grandchildren Taylor Diamond-Baker, Maya Diamond-Baker, Arik Diamond-Baker, and Indio Diamond-Baker; brothers Terry (Lauvon) Mantle and Tony (Ellen) Mantle; God daughter Heidi McClay; cousins Julia and Janice; best friend Sue; and a host of special nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved dearly. A private celebration of life will be held for family and friends with details to be announced at a later date. Donations may be made in Sharon's memory to Our Farm Sanctuary in Tipp City, Ohio.





