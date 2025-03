Mantle (Hensley), Naomi Nadine



Age 88 of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Visitation Friday, March 21, from 5 PM - 8 PM at the Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel. Funeral at 10:45 AM on Sat., March 22 at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek



