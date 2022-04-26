MANTLE, David



Age 86, of Centerville, and formerly of Vandalia, passed away on Thursday, 4-21-2022. David was born 10-3-1935 to Marcella (Myers) Mantle and Thomas B. Mantle, the seventh of 12 children in Portsmouth, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Wilma M. (Klenk) Mantle; his parents; his sister Judith; brothers John, Paul, George, Joel, Leo, Dan, Ben, and Abel; sisters-in-law Wanda, Kate, and Judy; and brother-in-law Larry. David is survived by brothers Sam



(Rosalie) and Tom (Fran); sisters-in-law Barbara, Nadine, Athene, Marianne, Anita (George), and Rosemary; and brothers-in-law LeRoy Romer and Bill Klenk; daughter Jennifer (Steve); sons David Jr (Cheryl), Joseph (ILIA), and Anthony; and seven especially fantastic grandchildren Jacob, Alex, Nicholas, Emily, Marcela, Benjamin and Belina. David completed a B.S. Degree in Business Marketing from Wright State University. He had a 45 year career in business, manufacturing, and customer service at Ledex and Hobart. David worked part-time at the Vandalia Recreation Center for 10 years. He was a head coach in youth soccer, a Cubmaster for Cub Scouts, and an assistant Scoutmaster for Boy Scouts. David is remembered by his family as always doing the right thing and always attempting to bring out the best in others. David's favorite Bible quote is "A man asked Jesus, 'should I forgive my brother seven times?' 'No,' Jesus said. 'You should forgive your brother 70 times 7 times.'" Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, April 28th, 2022, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Parish, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering. Family will greet friends on Thursday, 11:00am until time of Mass in The Gathering Space at the church. Procession and burial immediately following the Mass at The Saint Kateri Preserve at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Dr., Dayton. Donations may be made in David's memory to Hospice of Dayton (Donations - Ohio's Hospice of Dayton | Celebrating Life's Stories). Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com.

