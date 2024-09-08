Mansfield, Jerome James "Jerry"



Mansfield, Jerome James "Jerry", 75 of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2024. He was born in Glendale, Ohio on March 8, 1949 the son of Thomas and Ruth (Burke) Mansfield. Jerry retired as a firefighter from the Springfield Fire Rescue Division in 1991 after 15+ years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He will be remembered for his love of the sun, woodworking and his friends and family. Survivors include his wife, Christine S. (Mitchem) Mansfield; three daughters, Amy Mansfield, Carrie (Brian) Windham and Jennifer Mansfield-Price; two step-children, Leanna Westergaard and Benjamin Heidorn; 12 grandchildren, Aidan, Avery, Alec and Aris Price, Meghan and Olivia Mansfield, Veronica (John) Brandt, Cameron Proctor, Zoe and Iris Windham, Cierra and Paige Drummond. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mike Mansfield and grandson, Rowan Windham. A firefighter turnout will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday followed by his funeral service at CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Father Elijah Puthoff officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 10:00 a.m. A service with military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



