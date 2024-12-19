Manos, Gary



Age 66, of Arcanum, passed away on December 12, 2024, at his residence. Gary was born on March 3, 1958, and grew up in Englewood, OH and graduated from Northmont High School in 1976. Gary was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors  especially tending to his bees and harvesting honey. He was the epitome of a family man and selflessly took care of his loving wife Linda for many years before her untimely passing in 2013. He was a dedicated father and grandfather and was lovingly referred to as "Fishing Grandpa". He never hesitated to offer a helping hand. Gary is survived and missed by his loving mother, Waneta Manos; brother, Scott (Susan) Manos; sister, Judy Carroll, his children, Christina (Stephen) Presley and Angie Nardini; and grandsons, Brandon, Bryce and Braxton (Angie). Gary was preceded in death by his father, George Manos and his loving wife of 19 years, Linda Manos. His memory lives on with his nieces and nephews; Anthony (Amy) Manos, Kyle (Ashley) Manos, Matt (Keri) Bunasky and Kate Bunasky in addition to great nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, December 20, 2024, from 1-3 p.m. at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304, with his funeral service to follow. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com. Flowers will be accepted or a memorial contribution may be made to the Farmers & Hunters Feeding the Hungry Foundation.



