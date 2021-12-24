MANNS, Nancy Lee



81, of Miamisburg, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 18, 2021. She was born November 1, 1940, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Harold and Wilma (Ross) Marshall. She graduated from Carlisle High School in 1959. In April the following year she married the love of her life, Robert Manns. Together they created a beautiful life on their farm where family often gathered. They spent over 25 winters in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, where they made lasting memories. Nancy and Robert shared 56 years together and are now



reunited in heaven. Nancy was employed by Miamisburg City Schools as a bus driver and trainer. She was a dedicated



employee of 19 years and retired in 2000. Nancy was a volunteer and loved the sunshine and being with people. When her daughters were children, she guided them as a troop leader and neighborhood director of the Girl Scouts. After she



retired, she volunteered at Cox Arboretum; she loved sweating along-side her friends in the Butterfly House. Their farmhouse was surrounded by her flowerbeds that nourished



caterpillars and butterflies. She and her husband would sit on the porch with a glass of tea and the hummingbirds as company. Her family and friends will miss their days together in the pool and time playing cards and games. Nancy leaves behind a loving family who will miss her dearly: her daughters, Jodeena (Braden) Manns, Cheryl (Matt) Turton, and Nicole (Blake) Wayman; grandchildren, Joe (Meghan) Haddix, Sam (Andrea) Haddix, Makenzie and Emily Wayman, and Sarah Turton; and two great-grandsons, Brantley and Brooks Haddix. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Robert Manns, her sister Linda Marshall and brother Bill Marshall. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, December 27, at Butler County Memorial Park, 4570 Trenton Oxford Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011, with Pastor Steve Spurgin officiating. Memorial donations in Nancy's name may be made to the Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

