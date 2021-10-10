MANNS, Fred



Fred Manns, 81 of Monroe, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. He was born on July 14, 1940, to Luther and Viola (Peck) Manns in Middletown, Ohio. He was a member of the National Guard. He worked at Armco Steel for 30 years as a crane operator, retiring in 1993. He loved playing pool and enjoyed tending to his 10 acres of land himself. He also liked working jigsaw puzzles and watching John Wayne westerns. Fred leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years, Edith (Downs) Manns; his children, Pamela (Kerry) Polly, Lisa (Trent) Crockett, Denise (Anthony Szabo) Watts, Regina (Jesse) Acosta; grandchildren, Rena Parsley, Felicia Crockett, Christopher Crockett, Amelia Prieto; great-grandchildren, Jayden Volk, Karmin Volk; brothers, Layne (Stephanie) Manns, Larry Manns; sisters; Diana Oliver and Joyce Rehmar. He is preceded in death by his parents. Condolences can be directed to



