MANNING, Jacqueline Ann "Jackie"



Was granted her angel wings on December 29, 2021, at the age of 65. She passed away at her home in Englewood, Ohio, after a short, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on September 10, 1956, to the late Alberta and



Richard Kiefer in Lima, Ohio. She retired from her position as Area Director from Captain D's after 25 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading romance novels. Jackie was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who always put others before herself. Her family meant everything to her and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her beloved husband of 14 years: Tommy



Manning, daughter: Eva (Frank) Rollins Hayhurst, son: George (Gina) Rollins, grandchildren: Darrion, Kyler, Kenzie, brother: Jim Kiefer, sisters-in-law: Carol (Tobe) Haworth, Linda Knoblock, granddog: Buddy, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends who will miss her dearly. In



addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her step-father: Bob Schrader, sister: Susan M. Haggard Stewart and brother: Joseph W. Kiefer. A Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday,



January 16, 2022, at Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, Ohio 45322) with a celebration of life to follow at 3:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post #707 (200 W.



National Road, Englewood). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your organization of choice in her memory.



Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling her arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com