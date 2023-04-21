Mann, Mary

Mann (Pietrak), Mary Helen



Mary Helen (Pietrak) Mann, age 93, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, She was born on October 9, 1929, in Latrobe PA, the youngest child of John and Helen (Usalis) Pietrak. She was a 1947 graduate of Notre Dame High School. On October 30, 1954, she was married to Lester F. Mann in St. Joseph Church. She leaves three grandchildren, Kathi (Kris) Walker, Steve (Wendi) Mann and Zack Gray; great grandchildren, Jenson, Marissa, Lily and Carson; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, "Les" April 5, 1991, her son, John, August 16, 2015, her daughter, Marilyn Ann Gray, August 10, 2009, her daughter-in-law, Carol Mann, brother, Edward Petrak Sr., sister-in-law, June Petrak, sister, Verna Klos, brother-in-law, Edward Klos and nephew, Edward Petrak Jr.. Visitation will be Monday, April 24 ,2023, at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield from 10:00 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM with Fr. Larry Tharp officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery. Colligan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

