Mann, Glenna



Glenna I. Mann, age 90 of Fairfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Glenna was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 14, 1933 to Mitt Forrester and Lillian (Lyttle) Forrester. Glenna is survived by her husband, Donald Mann; two sons, Jeffrey (Rose) Mann and Michael (Tina) Mann; four grandchildren, Tim, Teresa, Tiffany and Lily; daughter-in-law, Donna Mann; two brothers, Oz and Pete Forrestor; sister, Mildred Kolb; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Glenna was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Paul Mann. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 4, 2024 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave, Hamilton, OH 45011. A graveside service will immediately follow at 1:00 PM at Crown Hill Memorial Park with Fr. Larry Tharp officiating.



