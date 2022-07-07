springfield-news-sun logo
MANN, ADA

MANN (Stewart),

Ada Pearl

Entered eternal rest in Jesus' arms at the age of 99, on the morning of Monday, June 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, George R. Mann. She leaves five children, Stella Tims (Bennie Sr.-Deceased), Johnnie Anderson (James Jr.), Roy Mann (Annie), Michael Mann, and Lester Mann. The homegoing service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 8, at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1900 W. Dr. Martin L. King Way. Visitation: 9-11:00 a.m. Family will receive friends 10-11:00 a.m. (Masks Required). Service will be live-streamed. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

