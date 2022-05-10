MANLEY, Phoebe Eloise



Phoebe Eloise Manley, beloved and prayed for daughter, was born sleeping on May 3, 2022. Her family had the gift of holding her in their arms, but knowing she was already looking into the face of Jesus is the greatest comfort and blessing. Phoebe may have been born



silent but the impact she has made is significant, meaningful and glorifies the Kingdom of God. Preceding her in death were her Papaw, Charles Propps; her great-uncle, Barry Propps; and four siblings from early pregnancy loss. She is survived by her parents, Jeremy and



Jamie Manley; four siblings, Jackson, Maya, Josiah and Asa Manley; grandparents, Kim and Joe Ramsey, Teresa Current, Danny and Pam Manley; aunts and uncles, Stephanie Ramsey and Coy McCampbell, Chuck and Andrea Ramsey, Jonathon Propps, Josh and Lucy Manley, Jonathon and Natily Current, Jesse Current, Kristina and Travis Hayes; great-grandparents, Frances Propps, Millie Gay; many cousins and extended family members. Visitation will be Monday, May 16, 2022, from 5 to 6:30 pm at Monroe First Church of God, 100 Easton Manor Drive, Monroe, Ohio 45050, followed by services at 6:30 pm with Pastor Terry Ball and Pastor Rick Duff (family member) officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Phoebe Eloise Infant Fund in care of the Monroe First Church of God.

