Manifold, Sr., Miles S.



Miles Manifold, Sr., of Miamisburg, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2024. He was born on August 3, 1950 in Lancaster, Ohio the son of Earl and Helen (Mitchell) Manifold. Miles was a 1968 graduate of Springboro High School. He retired from General Motors after 31 years and he was a member of the United Auto Workers Local 696. Miles was an avid hunter and fisherman. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Lorraine "Sissy" Manifold; children, Miles (Katrina) Manifold, Jr., Zach (Julia) Manifold, and Robert (Beth) Manifold; grandchildren, Breanna, Matthew, Brandon, Madison, and David, Kennedy and Holden, Luke and Josh, Ali and Jack; great granddaughter, Nellie; sister, Michele (Fred) Beery; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Miles was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Kim Samila. Per Miles' wishes no services will be held. A private family celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com